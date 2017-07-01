Man arrested after woman's death in Flint

Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Flintshire.

Police were called to the Castle Park Industrial Estate area of Flint in the early hours of Saturday.

Paramedics had been called at around 01:55 BST to attend to a woman with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

North Wales Police said they are conducting "extensive inquiries" and a crime scene examination is ongoing.

The man is currently in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Dan Tipton said: "The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by a team of detectives with support from local officers and staff and there are a number of lines of inquiry being pursued."