£130,000 to preserve North Wales Hospital records

Image copyright Google Image caption Council officials have been fighting a long campaign to protect and redevelop the site

A project to preserve records from a former Victorian asylum in Denbighshire has received £130,000 in funding.

North Wales Hospital, Denbigh, cared for 1,500 patients. It closed in 1995.

The money from the Wellcome Trust will allow Denbighshire council's archives service to "catalogue, conserve, and create an online catalogue for this unique collection".

A lot of the information is not accessible due to data protection rules and patient confidentiality.

Last month, part of the Grade II-listed hospital building was damaged in a fire.