Man arrested over woman's 'murder' in Flint released

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Flintshire has been released pending further inquiries, police have said.

The woman was discovered at an address in Flint with serious injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

North Wales Police said a post-mortem examination had now taken place and inquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Det Insp Tim Evans it was "a tragic incident".

He said specialist officers were supporting the woman's family during the investigation.