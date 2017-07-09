Dyserth pet food bank launched after rehoming 'rise'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Marjorie Summerfield said the food bank helps hard-up owners to keep their pets

A food bank for pets has been launched in Denbighshire - believed to be the first of its kind in the area.

It has been set up by Marjorie Summerfield, who runs The Pet Rescue Welfare Association, in Dyserth.

She said there had been a rise in the number of people unable to feed their pets, which she believes is down to austerity measures.

"If we can intervene before a pet has to be rehomed, surely that's better for the animal and their owner," she said.

Ms Summerfield, who also runs a veterinary practice, said the service was not means tested and would "rely on people's honesty".

All they need to show is a utility bill with an address to access the service.

Image caption Marjorie Summerfield is keen for more businesses to get on board and house donation stations

"This is the first one I'm aware of in the country," she said. "I'm hoping that other areas eventually will have little branches like ours in other communities.

"If you ring any rescue centre they're getting at least four or five calls a day from people saying 'I'm having to rehome my pet because I can't afford to feed it'.

"Some might say, if they can't afford to feed it then should they have a pet? But if you've had a pet for years but have had your [work] hours dropped or lost your job or your home, what are you meant to do?"

Donation points will be set up in Tesco and Dudley & Friends pet shop in Prestatyn.

The project will also recruit volunteers to help sort donations and deliver packages to people who are unable to visit the pet food bank in person.