Three sought for altercation with children in Llandyrnog

Police said there was a number of people in the village for a beer festival at the time of the incident

Police want to speak to two men and a woman following an altercation with a group of children in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said the three were "seen in suspicious circumstances" while driving around Llandyrnog on Saturday.

All three were wearing black and travelling in a blue Renault Clio with scratches on the bonnet.

Det Insp Steve Williams said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated.

He added: "There would have been a number of people in the village yesterday as the Bus Route 76 Beer Festival was taking place in Llandyrnog and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle driving around or who witnessed the incident involving the children."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101.