Llandyrnog incident no longer attempted abduction inquiry

Llandyrnog sign Image copyright Google
Image caption Police had appealed for witnesses following the report of an attempted abduction in Llandyrnog

Police have confirmed they are no longer treating an incident involving a group of children in Denbighshire on Saturday as an attempted abduction.

North Wales Police said earlier they were investigating a report of an attempted abduction in Llandyrnog.

Officers said this was no longer the case now that they have identified the facts of the case.

Det Insp Chris Bell said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance during the investigation."

