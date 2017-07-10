Wrexham man jailed for nine years for abusing young boy

Image copyright Google Image caption Owen pleaded guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court

A 61-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for historical sex offences against a young boy.

George Owen, from Wrexham, admitted seven charges of abusing the boy, who was aged between nine and 15 when the offences took place in the 1990s.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Owen blackmailed his victim by holding his cat out of an upstairs window and bribed him with money and sweets

Judge Huw Rees said he had groomed the boy for his own purpose.

The court heard that the sexual abuse had had a "devastating" effect on the vulnerable boy.

Owen, a former manager of a hotel in Penmaenmawr, Conwy county, had been convicted of abusing two boys - aged 12 and 13 - he had given a lift to in his ice cream van in Bethesda, Gwynedd, in 1982.

A sexual harm prevention Order was imposed and Owen must sign the sex offenders' register, both for life.