Child found in Connah's Quay street reunited with family
- 15 July 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A young child has been reunited with his family after being found in a street of a Flintshire town by the police.
The boy was found in Howard Street, Connah's Quay, on Saturday morning.
North Wales Police tweeted a picture of the child asking "Do you know this child?" and appealed for his family to contact them.
The force later announced he had been reunited with his family and "thanked" the public for their assistance.