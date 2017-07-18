North East Wales

Police try to identify body found behind Wrexham hotel

Hand Inn, Holt Road, Wrexham Image copyright Google

Police are trying to identify a body found behind a Wrexham hotel.

The body was discovered at about 12:15 BST on Tuesday on ground behind the Hand Inn on Holt Road.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and the north east Wales coroner has been informed.

Officers are now attempting to find and inform the person's next of kin.

