Wrexham gang jailed for two attempted robberies

Image copyright Google Image caption The gang tried to break into the McColl's store in Rhosnesni with a hammer

Three men from Wrexham have been jailed for their parts in two attempted robberies in the town.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, Stuart Doyle, 37, and Ben Brown, 27, admitted trying to rob convenience stores in Rhosnesni and Gresford but fled empty-handed.

Mold Crown Court heard how the gang "terrified people in two stores".

McKenzie was jailed for eight years, Doyle for five years and four months, while getaway driver Brown got four years and eight months.

The court heard how McKenzie had committed a night-time burglary to steal a car and deliberately set off to commit robbery.

The gang armed themselves with weapons and disguises and targeted vulnerable premises in the raids that took place in February.

Criminal lifestyle

They threatened a delivery driver before trying - and failing - to break into the McColl's shop in Rhosnesni during the early hours.

They then drove to the Spar in Gresford, where they brandished weapons and threatened and assaulted staff but fled when the alarm sounded.

Judge Niclas Parry said McKenzie was leading a criminal lifestyle.

Brown - who claimed he remained in the getaway car throughout - had a previous conviction for robbery and the judge said that the previous convictions of all defendants aggravated their position.

McKenzie received five years and four months for the attempted robberies and a consecutive sentence of two years and eight months for a burglary conspiracy.