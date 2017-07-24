Wrexham £300m gas power station given go-ahead

Plans for a £300m gas power station in Wrexham have been given the go-ahead.

The development on Wrexham Industrial Estate is expected to create up to 515 construction jobs over three years as well as 30 permanent jobs.

The company behind the scheme, Wrexham Power Ltd, has been given planning permission by the Planning Inspectorate, on behalf of the UK government.

It follows a three year process involving public consultation.

Original plans for overhead pylons and power cables were dropped following complaints from residents group, the Wrexham Residents Against Power Scheme.