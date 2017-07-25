Dobshill crash victim a 'devoted husband' from Wirral

Image copyright PA Image caption North Wales Police is appealling for witnesses to the crash

Tributes have been paid to an 83-year-old man who died in a crash in Flintshire.

Vincent Norbury from Wirral was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a Rover ZT on the A55 at Dobshill near Buckley on 18 July.

The 76-year-old woman who was driving the Cosa remains in hospital with serious injuries

Mr Norbury's family said he was "devoted husband" for 57 years and a "much loved dad" to four children.

He had 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two older brothers who are "deeply saddened," as well as nephews and cousins "who will all miss him greatly".

In a tribute issued through North Wales Police, the family said: "We know we will never walk alone as a part of you will always be with us."