Pontcysyllte Aqueduct 'potential to bring more jobs'

Image copyright Adrian Pingstone Image caption A cast iron trough on top of 18 stone piers carries the canal 38m (126ft) above the River Dee

A masterplan is being drawn up to try to exploit unused land in the shadow of Wrexham's Pontcysyllte Aqueduct world heritage site to attract more visitors and boost economic prospects.

Chemical firm Solutia UK, which owns 59 hectares (147 acres) of nearby land, such as brownfield sites and woodland, is holding a consultation with the charity looking after Llangollen Canal.

The Canal & River Trust said ideas put forward included a new visitor centre.

A public consultation is now under way.

The draft plan will then be published in November.

The aqueduct and canal attracts about 300,000 visitors a year but has "potential to bring more jobs and economic prosperity to the area," according to a trust spokesman.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct was constructed under the instruction of Thomas Telford between 1796 and 1805.