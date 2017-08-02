Body found after woman missing at Greenfield, Flintshire

Image copyright Google

North Wales Police is investigating the unexplained death of a woman whose body was found in Flintshire.

Officers made the discovery behind buildings in Bagillt Road, Greenfield, after receiving a report of a missing woman on Wednesday morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing Elsie Owen, 64, has been informed.

"Our thoughts are very much with Elsie's family," said Supt Gareth Evans.