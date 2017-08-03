Woman in court on Shotton baby murder charge

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a seven-week-old baby boy last year.

He was taken to hospital from the family home in Shotton, Flintshire, on 9 June 2016 but died later.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died on 13 June.

The woman is due to appear before Wrexham magistrates on Thursday.