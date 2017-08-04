Motorcyclist dies in Denbigh A525 link road crash

Image caption Anyone who witnessed the motorcyclist riding prior to the crash is asked to contact North Wales Police

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Denbighshire on Friday morning.

The emergency services were called to the scene on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin at 07:15 BST.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from the Mold area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said the road was likely to be closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.