North East Wales

Woman dies in property fire in Pen y Graig, Denbigh

A woman has died in a fire at a property in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said two others were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire in Pen y Graig, Denbigh, on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just before 15:30 BST.

A joint investigation between the police and fire service is under way. The woman's next of kin have been informed.