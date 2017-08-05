Woman dies in property fire in Pen y Graig, Denbigh
- 5 August 2017
A woman has died in a fire at a property in Denbighshire.
North Wales Police said two others were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire in Pen y Graig, Denbigh, on Saturday.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just before 15:30 BST.
A joint investigation between the police and fire service is under way. The woman's next of kin have been informed.