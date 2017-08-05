Man killed in Denbigh A525 crash a 'motorcycle fanatic'

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Robert Down's family described him as "the rock of our life"

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Denbighshire was a "passionate motorcycle fanatic", his family have said.

Robert Downs, 63, from Mold, Flintshire, was killed in the collision on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin on Friday.

North Wales Police said he died at the scene.

In a tribute, Mr Downs' family described him as a "loving" father and grandfather.

"He was a kind, loving and caring man who was always willing to assist anyone when he could. He was the rock of our life and was a long-standing and passionate motorcycle fanatic," the tribute said.

"He left our side so suddenly and we all sorely miss him. But he will always be there in our minds and hearts and never forgotten."

Police have appealed for witnesses.