£1m Wrexham Waterworld leisure centre work under way

Image copyright Wrexham Council Image caption Waterworld in Wrexham town centre

Work is under way on a £1m project to improve the Waterworld leisure facilities in Wrexham.

It is part of a £2.7m investment at four leisure centres in the county borough.

The gym at Waterworld was shut over the weekend for new flooring and will close again next week for more renovations and equipment installation.

Plans to demolish the centre were scrapped in 2015.