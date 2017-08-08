Two Ysgol Morgan Llwyd school employees 'suspended'

Image copyright Google Image caption An education consultant has claimed parents are being "kept in the dark"

Governors at a Welsh secondary school in Wrexham are refusing to comment on reports two members of staff have been suspended.

It is understood disciplinary procedures are under way at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd.

John Morris, an education consultant and former Ofsted inspector, said parents were being "kept in the dark".

Chair of governors Aled Roberts and Wrexham council said it was not appropriate for the school to comment.

A council spokeswoman said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on individual confidential employment-related matters at county borough schools."