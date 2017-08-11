Matthew Cassidy murder: Police release witness pictures

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption CCTV images of people police want to speak with

Police investigating the murder of a man in Flintshire have issued CCTV images of people they believe could help with information.

They are not suspects but were in the area around the time Matthew Cassidy, 19, was killed on Monday May 29 at Bethel Place in Connah's Quay.

North Wales Police said they were in the area between 19:40 BST and 20:10 and could help their investigation.

A man has been charged following Mr Cassidy's death.

Mr Cassidy, from Liverpool, has been described him as a "wonderful young man" by his family.