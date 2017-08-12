Denbigh stabbing: Man arrested after two people hurt

Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident which left two people injured in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said the incident occurred in the area around Love Lane and High Street in Denbigh at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

The arrested man remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Alun Oldfield said officers were "at the scene within minutes" and the "public have been assisting officers with their enquiries".