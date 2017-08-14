Woman injured in Denbigh stabbing dies

Image copyright Google

A woman has died following a stabbing in a Denbighshire town.

North Wales Police said it was investigating following the incident near Love Lane and High Street in Denbigh at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

A man was also injured.

Police confirmed a man charged in connection with the incident is due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Insp Steve Williams said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the friends of the woman who has passed away, and once again we'd like to thank the local community for their assistance with investigations into this incident."