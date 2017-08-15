Wrexham attempted murderer Jason Roberts jailed for robbery

Image copyright North Wales Police

A man convicted of attempted murder in 2006 attacked two elderly people after he was released from prison on licence.

Jason Scott Roberts, from Bryn Offa, Wrexham, was already on a life licence for trying to drown his victim and set him on fire, Mold Crown Court heard.

The 38-year-old has now been jailed for 10 years after admitting aggravated burglary and robbery.

He had been released from prison in November 2016.

Roberts had undergone specialist intensive therapy for a dangerous personality disorder while in prison, but on 11 July he attacked the elderly man and woman within an hour of each other.

The man, in his 70s, feared for his life when Roberts tricked his way into his Wrexham flat on the pretence of wanting some sugar and then stole his television at knifepoint.

Roberts pawned the television so he could carry on drinking then robbed a disabled woman in her 70s of her handbag in the graveyard of a nearby church.

The court heard he was made the subject of public protection prison sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court in 2006 for offences of attempted murder, arson, robbery and false imprisonment against 49-year-old Lawrence Harris in Shrewsbury.

Roberts had been invited back to Mr Harris' home, but threatened him with a knife, held him prisoner, slashed him and tried to kill him by drowning him and electrocuting him with an electric fan in the bath.

He tied him up, set fire to the bed and tried to suffocate him, prosecuting barrister Paulinus Barnes said.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Roberts was "a high risk of causing serious harm" to others.

Roberts' barrister, Henry Hills, told the court his client had not developed coping methods to deal with everyday life on his release.

He did not want to be seen as a failure and that prevented him from disclosing the nature of his personal and social problems, Mr Hills said.