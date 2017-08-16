Bid to cut arson attacks in Wrexham's Caia Park

Image caption Fire damage at the Venture Youth Centre

An area blighted by arson attacks is hosting an event aimed at cutting the number of incidents.

The issues at Caia Park, Wrexham, reached their height in 2015, with 55 recorded deliberate fires.

The then North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Winston Roddick, called the incidents a menace and pledged £10,000 to tackle the issue.

Police will be joined by firefighters and other groups on Prince Charles Road to discuss the problem.

Sgt Sue Richards said: "Arson blights lives and communities.

"We would encourage residents to come along to see how together we can combat this crime and make our communities safer places to live."

Last year, a youth centre was targeted, with other incidents affecting homes and cars in the area.

People will be urged to give information confidentially and exchange ideas on combating the problem.