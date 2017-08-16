Denbigh stabbing: IPCC probe Laura Jayne Stuart's death

Image copyright North Wales Police

The police watchdog is investigating after a mother-of-two died following a stabbing in a Denbighshire town.

Laura Jayne Stuart, 33, of Denbigh, was wounded in the incident at about 04:00 BST on Saturday and died on Sunday.

Jason Cooper, 27, also from Denbigh, has been charged in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it was looking into the contact North Wales Police had with Ms Stuart prior to her death.

"We will shortly be making contact with Ms Stuart's family to explain our involvement," an IPCC spokesman said.

"As criminal proceedings are under way we are unable to say anything further at this stage."

On Monday, Ms Stuart's family described her as a "devoted" mother and said they were "devastated at the loss".

Another man, David Roberts, was injured in the attack.