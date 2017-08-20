Wrexham hens 'too slow at laying' need new homes

Image copyright British Hen Welfare Trust Image caption The charity said it could not save the hens if new homes were not found

Hundreds of ex-commercial hens considered too slow at laying eggs face slaughter unless they can be rehomed in north Wales, a charity has said.

The British Hen Welfare Trust said 240 of the birds were in need of new homes in Wrexham.

The trust said the birds had spent the last 18 months laying eggs for supermarkets but their ability to lay had slowed down.

It said they were healthy and "will soon become much-loved pets".

The trust will hold a rehoming day on Sunday but said it could not save the hens if they did not have homes to go to.

Gaynor Davies, the charity's head of operations, said: "There is no better feeling than watching these girls flourish after they emerge from the commercial system.

"With a bit of TLC they become incredibly tame, and they're often described as cats and dogs with feathers."