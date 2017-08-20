Arrest after Flint child abduction attempt, say police

Image copyright Google Image caption The Jade Jones' Pavilion is named after the double Olympic taekwondo champion from Flint

A man has been arrested after a suspected attempted abduction of a three-year-old girl in Flint, police have said.

North Wales Police responded to a report of the incident close to the Jade Jones Pavilion at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Det Ch Insp Arwyn Jones said members of the public detained the man until police arrived.

A 50-year-old man was arrested. The child was not hurt and is "safe".

"I would like to reassure the public that the child is safe with her family, and the male remains in police custody," said Det Ch Insp Jones.