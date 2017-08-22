North East Wales

Man in court charged over Flint child abduction attempt

The Jade Jones Pavilion Image copyright Google
Image caption The Jade Jones Pavilion is named after the double Olympic taekwondo champion from Flint

A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a four-year-old child in Flintshire.

North Wales Police responded to a report of the alleged incident close to the Jade Jones Pavilion, Flint, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday, but the child was not hurt and is safe.

A 50-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Mold on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody.

