Man in court charged over Flint child abduction attempt
- 22 August 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a four-year-old child in Flintshire.
North Wales Police responded to a report of the alleged incident close to the Jade Jones Pavilion, Flint, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday, but the child was not hurt and is safe.
A 50-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Mold on Tuesday.
He has been remanded in custody.