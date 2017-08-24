Two girls airlifted to hospital after Prestatyn rescue
- 24 August 2017
Two girls have been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty off the Denbighshire coast.
Lifeguards at Prestatyn swam out to the girls at about 16:00 BST, and were assisted by a rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Rhyl RNLI lifeboat and coastguard volunteers.
An RNLI spokesman described the girls as being "quite poorly" and showing signs of hypothermia.
They were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan for treatment.