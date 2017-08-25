Food given to Wrexham homeless 'may be sold to buy drugs'

Image copyright Gavin Rodda

Some homeless people who are camped at a former school could be selling food given to them by the public to buy drugs, according to Wrexham council.

In March, photographs appeared of people in zombie-like states at the town's bus station after taking psychoactive substances.

The council believes problems there have now moved to the former Groves school site.

About 20 people will be allowed to stay while specialists assess their needs.

Crimestoppers has also called for help to stop the supply of "dangerous drugs" in north Wales, suggesting there was a "big problem" in the area.

Previously known as legal highs, substances such as Mamba and Spice can cause paranoia, psychosis and seizures, and have been linked to UK deaths.

A Wrexham council statement said since the situation at the bus station gained widespread attention, drug users have set up camp at the Groves School, which closed in 2006.

Image copyright NWP Image caption Black Mamba users in Wrexham have been left looking like "zombies"

It said it "completely understands and respects" the drive by people to "help out those in need".

However, it "strongly advised" not to give food or money directly, adding: "It might help them in the shorter term.

"But in the longer term, it means they have money to spend on drugs, which only locks them in to a dangerous and damaging habit - and nobody wants that."

Instead, it urged people to donate to charities who could help tackle these problems more effectively.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones believes a 24-hour drop-in centre where people could take drugs would alleviate some of the issues.

He said: "There is no wish amongst them to be anti-social.

"What they are looking for is something to do with their day. It's a mind-numbingly boring experience - 12 hours on the street - and they have to live this life day in day out."

A man at the camp said he was there because he was released from prison and lost his job, so had nowhere else to go.

"This is where I find myself. They have got a night shelter round the corner that holds 16 people - why can't they get another built for 100 people?" he added.

Wrexham Town Centre Forum's Nigel Lewis called for shipping containers to be used to provide housing, adding: "The costs are incredibly low and we can raise grants and sponsorship and give some of the homeless jobs building them."