Laura Stuart: Jason Cooper in court charged with murder

From the section

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Laura Stuart died after Mr Cooper was originally charged

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman died following a stabbing in Denbighshire.

Jason Cooper, 27, from Denbigh, was initially accused of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mold Crown Court heard Laura Jayne Stuart, 33, subsequently died, so the charge has been altered.

Mr Cooper is also charged with wounding David Roberts and was remanded in custody until October's plea hearing.

A post-mortem examination revealed mother-of-two Ms Stuart died as a result of stab wounds.