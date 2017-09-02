North East Wales

Regimental goat joins Royal Welsh soldiers in parade

Soldiers, Shenkin the goat and public on St Peter's Square Image copyright Denbighshire council

About 130 soldiers from the Royal Welsh paraded through a Denbighshire town to reaffirm the freedom of the county award to the regiment.

They marched through Ruthin on Saturday led by Shenkin, the regimental goat, as well as their band.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch a ceremony in St Peter's Square.

The freedom of the county was awarded to the regiment by Denbighshire council in June 2011.

