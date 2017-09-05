North East Wales

Two charged over death of Olympian Chris Boardman's mum

Chris Boardman tweeted a picture alongside a tribute to his mother Carol (centre) last year Image copyright North Wales Police
Police have charged two people in connection with the death of the mother of former Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman.

Carol Boardman died after her bike collided with a pick-up truck in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 16 July 2016.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

A woman, also 31, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The pair, both from Connah's Quay, have been summonsed to appear before Mold magistrates on Monday, 25 September.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Chris Boardman won gold medal in the men's individual pursuit at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics