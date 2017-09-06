A494 closed in Queensferry after two die in crash

Two people have been killed following a crash in Flintshire.

There was a two-vehicle collision on the A494 in Queensferry at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.

Aston Hill has been closed in the eastbound direction to allow North Wales Police to deal with the incident.

Ch Insp Simon Barrasford, said said traffic was "extremely busy" and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The eastbound carriageway is expected to be closed into the late evening and is affecting traffic heading towards Chester.