Bronze Age tools unearthed in Clwydian range hillforts dig

Archaeologists working in the Clwydian range hillforts in Denbighshire have unearthed stone tools which are thought to be several thousand years old.

The Clwydian Range Archaeology Group (CRAG) was excavating an area between the Moel Arthur and Penycloddiau when they found half a dozen unusual tools at the bottom of an ancient stream bed.

They date back to about 2000 BC.

Previous excavations found burnt stones used for boiling water and an oven from about 5000 BC.

Radiocarbon dates indicate that activity there may go back to neolithic, and possibly mesolithic, times.

Ian Brooks, a professional archaeologist employed by CRAG, said neither he or his colleagues had seen that type of stone tool before.

He said they are made from the local limestone, come in a range of sizes and have "battering on the end where they have been used for pecking at something, possibly rock faces".

He said despite working in archaeology for a long time, that sort of find always gave him "a thrill".

Denbighshire county archaeologist Fiona Gale said the tools showed them that people were there a long time before the Iron Age hillfort.

"We're talking about 8,000 years ago," she said. "We think they were hunter gatherers."

"They were the same as us. They had different issues to deal with but their capacity, their brainpower and understanding was the same, and that makes you feel quite humble."

She added that they were "really keen to go back next year" to find some more items.