Fire crews tackle Kronospan factory blaze in Wrexham

Image copyright Google

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a factory in Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 05:00 BST and nine crews were sent to Kronospan on Holyhead Road, a company which manufactures wood-based panels.

A spokesman said the blaze was confined to wood chip within a silo area and firefighters were working with Kronospan engineers.

There are no reported casualties and the cause of the fire is not yet known.