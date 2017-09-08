Former Llangollen care home boss denies 1970s sex abuse

Image caption Bryan Davies appeared at Llandudno Magistrates in August

A 70-year-old former care home boss has denied a string of sex offences against 11 different children.

Bryan Davies pleaded not guilty to 38 charges during an hour-long hearing at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

It is claimed most of the offences took place at Ystrad Hall in Llangollen during the 1970s, when Mr Davies was its deputy principal.

He was arrested in Malta as part of the Operation Pallial investigation into historical sexual abuse allegations.

In addition to charges of indecent assault and serious sexual assaults, the defendant is also accused of six charges of making indecent images of children in Sussex between 2007 and 2013 and three charges of inciting sexual activity over the internet in 2011 and 2012.

He was arrested under a European warrant at the beginning of August on the Maltese island of Gozo, where he had retired.

Judge Rhys Rowlands agreed to bail him pending his trial after it was revealed he had already surrendered his passport.

He was told he must not apply for any further travel documents, must report to police in Reigate in Surrey three times a week, and observe a nightly curfew.

A trial lasting up to five weeks will begin in April.