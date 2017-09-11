Rhyl murder inquiry continues after disturbance
- 11 September 2017
Police are continuing to investigate a disturbance in Denbighshire in which a woman died and three others were hurt.
A 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl just before midnight on Saturday.
Two other women and a man remain needed hospital treatment following the incident.
North Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in relation to the "tragic incident".