A search for land to house Gypsies and traveller communities in Denbighshire has been launched by the council.

It needs to provide a residential site for six pitches and a transit site, according to an assessment.

The authority is now trying to identify suitable sites from its own land. It is also calling on private landowners to nominate land for consideration.

The Housing (Wales) Act 2014 requires councils to provide sites if a local need has been identified.

Last year, a group supporting Gypsies and travellers in Wales warned that unauthorised encampments could occur "where there isn't an adequate supply of residential site-based accommodation".