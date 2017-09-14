Image copyright Stop Kronospan Pollution/Facebook Image caption A layer of dust was left over nearby garden

A company which makes wood panels in Wrexham has apologised after an incident at its factory led to sawdust "raining" over homes.

Residents said wood fibres from Kronospan in Chirk began falling from the sky on Wednesday evening.

Twelve people complained to the firm after a layer of dust was left on their cars and gardens.

The firm apologised "profusely" and said a clean-up operation both on and off site had been implemented.

Resident Sam Heyward said: "I'm at the north end of Chirk, which wasn't too bad, but at the southern end it was really bad.

"There are two schools at that end, and there was dust all over the paths, people's cars, houses - it was everywhere.

"It was like it was raining sawdust and MDF fibres."

Image copyright Stop Kronospan Pollution/Facebook Image caption Dust was left over residents' cars

Mr Heyward said he heard two football matches had to be cancelled because of dust but he added Kronospan deployed road sweepers and a water sprayer to stop the dust spreading.

The incident comes less than a week after a fire at the factory.

Mr Heyward added: "People are worried. This is just days after a fire at the factory last week.

"Looking at the dust, it looks like it's been through some kind of process, so we're not sure whether or not it contains chemicals."

The company said: "Kronospan wishes to profusely apologise to residents for the incident that led to a fibre release last evening, leading to wood fibres being emitted off site.

"The process was immediately stopped, and a clean-up process both on and off site was implemented.

"Initial investigations indicate that one of the cyclones on MDF blocked, and this is now being cleared to allow us to identify the precise cause of this failure."

The firm said anyone affected by the incident could call 01691 773361.