North East Wales

Seriously injured man in hospital after Shotton 'incident'

Police and ambulance at Bridge Street, Shotton Image copyright Brian Valentine
Image caption Police were called to land near Bridge Street in Shotton

A seriously injured man has been airlifted to hospital after what police described as "an incident" in Flintshire.

North Wales Police was called to a patch of open land near Bridge Street in Shotton, Deeside, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Police have not said how he was injured or the nature of the incident, only that the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Image copyright Brian Valentine