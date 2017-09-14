Image copyright Brian Valentine Image caption Police were called to land near Bridge Street in Shotton

A seriously injured man has been airlifted to hospital after what police described as "an incident" in Flintshire.

North Wales Police was called to a patch of open land near Bridge Street in Shotton, Deeside, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Police have not said how he was injured or the nature of the incident, only that the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.