Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on open land adjacent to Bridge Street, Shotton

A man has been seriously wounded following a "shocking incident" in Deeside, according to police.

The victim, aged in his 20s and from Merseyside, was attacked on open ground near Bridge Street, Shotton, on Thursday just before 18:00 BST.

He is in a stable condition at Royal University Stoke Hospital after being stabbed.

Det Insp Mark Hughes, from North Wales Police, said inquires were still being carried out in the area.