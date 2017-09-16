Image copyright Google Image caption Dental care is currently provided in two mobiles units at the health centre

Plans to develop NHS services in a Denbighshire town are being pushed forward by health officials.

They want to build permanent dental surgery facilities and extra GP consulting rooms at Corwen Health Centre.

The £1.5m plans have to be agreed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board which is due to meet next week.

If approved, work is likely to start this autumn and be completed by summer 2018.

Two mobile dental units are currently located at the site but the new dental surgery would be able to care for an additional 230 patients every month, officials have said.