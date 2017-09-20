Image caption Police at the scene of a murder inquiry in Rhyl in September

North Wales Police has been told it is "failing miserably" in a Denbighshire town.

Rhyl has seen a number of serious incidents in recent months, including murders and stabbings.

Town councillors said crime seemed to be "escalating out of control" and were often asked by residents about the police presence.

But the force's chief constable told them Rhyl was not a "crime town" nor was it in crisis.

Image caption Mark Polin has been chief constable of North Wales Police since 2009

Mark Polin was invited to address Rhyl town council along with other senior officers on Wednesday.

Councillor Jeanette Chamberlain-Jones accused them of failing.

"Residents are asking me 'where is the police presence in our town? Why are drugs being dealt and sold openly on the streets during the day?'."

Mr Polin said every town had its challenges, but officers were doing all they could to ensure Rhyl was safe.

He said they were working hard to tackle drug supply and knife crime.

Image caption The scene of a fatal stabbing in Rhyl in April

Mr Polin added that police had faced "considerable cuts" and his force had lost 148 officer posts.

Councillor Andrew Johnson said: "I feel with your cuts you are doing the best job you can."

In a statement, the town council said it shared public concern about crime in Rhyl.

"We note that some issues and a rise in crime are problems shared nationally," it said.

"Rhyl is no different to all large towns in that there will always be difficult issues to address, but largely it is a place where many good people are working hard to build lives for themselves and their families."