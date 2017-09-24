Drink-drive Buckley PC Neil Bebbington suspended by force
A police officer who turned up for work more than twice the drink-drive limit faces disciplinary action.
Neil Bebbington, 48, of Buckley, Flintshire, admitted driving a Vauxhall Insignia at St Asaph business park with a breath-alcohol count of 80 micrograms - the legal limit is 35.
Magistrates in Llandudno banned him from driving for 18 months and fined him £500.
He will remain suspended as the matter is investigated by North Wales Police.
Det Supt John Hanson, head of professional standards, said: "We will now consider this case as part of our internal disciplinary process."
The court heard colleagues had been concerned Bebbington was unfit to drive.