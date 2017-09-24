A police officer who turned up for work more than twice the drink-drive limit faces disciplinary action.

Neil Bebbington, 48, of Buckley, Flintshire, admitted driving a Vauxhall Insignia at St Asaph business park with a breath-alcohol count of 80 micrograms - the legal limit is 35.

Magistrates in Llandudno banned him from driving for 18 months and fined him £500.

He will remain suspended as the matter is investigated by North Wales Police.

Det Supt John Hanson, head of professional standards, said: "We will now consider this case as part of our internal disciplinary process."

The court heard colleagues had been concerned Bebbington was unfit to drive.