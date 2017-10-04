Image copyright Google

Plans for a 66-bed extra care housing development at a former school are due to be given the go-ahead in Flintshire.

The four-storey apartment block could be built on the site of the former Ysgol Perth-y-Terfyn in Holywell.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans at a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The development by Wales and West Housing Association has 44 one-bed apartments and 11 two-bed units.