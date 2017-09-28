Three in hospital after Threapwood house fire
- 28 September 2017
An adult and two children have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency services were called to an address in Threapwood, on the Wrexham-Cheshire border, just before 01:00 BST on Thursday.
The casualties were taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital suffering smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from Wrexham and Malpas dealt with the blaze.