An adult and two children have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services were called to an address in Threapwood, on the Wrexham-Cheshire border, just before 01:00 BST on Thursday.

The casualties were taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from Wrexham and Malpas dealt with the blaze.