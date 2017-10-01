A pedestrian has been killed following a hit and run in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said the young man died after being struck by a black BMW on Well Hill in Holywell at about 18:45 BST on Saturday.

"Numerous" inquiries are under way to trace the driver and police have urged them to come forward.

The man's family are being supported by officers and the north Wales deputy coroner has been informed.

Sgt Lee Evans said: "This is a tragic event for the family of the young man. I want to extend my sincere condolences to them.

"There are numerous lines of enquiry being actively pursued and I would like to make a direct appeal to the driver to come forward."

Witnesses are also being urged to contact police.