Man seriously injured after Ruthin pub assault
- 1 October 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a pub in Ruthin, Denbighshire.
North Wales Police said the incident happened at about 00:30 BST on Saturday in the garden of the Boars Head in the town centre.
A local man has been arrested and released pending further inquires.
Police are appealing for witnesses.