Man seriously injured after Ruthin pub assault

Boars Head pub Ruthin Image copyright Google

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a pub in Ruthin, Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said the incident happened at about 00:30 BST on Saturday in the garden of the Boars Head in the town centre.

A local man has been arrested and released pending further inquires.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

